Dwight and Marleen Morgan Present

 

A MOON FOR THE

MISBEGOTTEN

by Eugene O'Neill

January 19 - February 4, 2024 | Studio Theatre

 

Directed by Mary MacDonald Kerr

 

Featuring La Shawn Banks, Kelly Doherty, A.J. Magoon, James Pickering, and Zach Thomas Woods

Designed and created by Olivia Bastien, Christopher Elst, KaiLee Evans, Adam Hastings, Lisa Schlenker, Josh Schmidt, Noele Stollmack, Lauren Marie Stoner, Beck Trumbull, Trinae Williams-Henning, and Emily Marie Wilke

Executive Producers | Mike Reavis, Frank and Marina Krejci

Producers | Chris and Judi Collins, Julie Anding and Lisa Kornetsky,

Sandy Zingler

La Shawn Banks*

Kelly Doherty*

A.J. Magoon

James Pickering*

Zach Thomas Woods

In its first local professional production since 1995 and featuring MCT favorites Kelly Doherty and James Pickering in roles they were born to play, O’Neill’s tragicomic romantic masterpiece brings failed actor James Tyrone, Jr. back to the home of salty Irish famer Phil Hogan and his rough and tumble daughter, Josie. As Josie and Jim strive to connect across years and heartbreaks, the comedy gradually gives way to one final desperate attempt to find peace and love.

KEY DATES + EVENTS

Here2Play: Wednesday, January 3 from 6-8 pm at Mo's Irish Pub Milwaukee. Learn more + RSVP

Preview: Friday, January 19 at 7:30 pm

Opening: Saturday, January 20 at 8 pm

Pay-What-You-Choose: Monday, January 22 at 7:30 pm (walk-up tickets available starting one hour before the show)

Talkbacks: Thursdays, January 25 and February 1 (following the 7:30 pm performances)

SipStudio: Saturday, January 27 between shows, featuring free drinks and live Irish music

ASL-Interpretation: Friday, February 2 at 7:30 pm

Happy Hour + Live Music: Saturday, February 3 from 6-8 pm at MARN, featuring a live performance and open session led by Milwaukee Irish band áthas

Appearing through an Agreement between this theatre, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

