In its first local professional production since 1995 and featuring MCT favorites Kelly Doherty and James Pickering in roles they were born to play, O’Neill’s tragicomic romantic masterpiece brings failed actor James Tyrone, Jr. back to the home of salty Irish famer Phil Hogan and his rough and tumble daughter, Josie. As Josie and Jim strive to connect across years and heartbreaks, the comedy gradually gives way to one final desperate attempt to find peace and love.