Dwight and Marleen Morgan Present
A MOON FOR THE
MISBEGOTTEN
by Eugene O'Neill
January 19 - February 4, 2024 | Studio Theatre
Directed by Mary MacDonald Kerr
Featuring La Shawn Banks, Kelly Doherty, A.J. Magoon, James Pickering, and Zach Thomas Woods
Designed and created by Olivia Bastien, Christopher Elst, KaiLee Evans, Adam Hastings, Lisa Schlenker, Josh Schmidt, Noele Stollmack, Lauren Marie Stoner, Beck Trumbull, Trinae Williams-Henning, and Emily Marie Wilke
Executive Producers | Mike Reavis, Frank and Marina Krejci
Producers | Chris and Judi Collins, Julie Anding and Lisa Kornetsky,
Sandy Zingler
La Shawn Banks*
Kelly Doherty*
A.J. Magoon
James Pickering*
Zach Thomas Woods
In its first local professional production since 1995 and featuring MCT favorites Kelly Doherty and James Pickering in roles they were born to play, O’Neill’s tragicomic romantic masterpiece brings failed actor James Tyrone, Jr. back to the home of salty Irish famer Phil Hogan and his rough and tumble daughter, Josie. As Josie and Jim strive to connect across years and heartbreaks, the comedy gradually gives way to one final desperate attempt to find peace and love.
KEY DATES + EVENTS
Here2Play: Wednesday, January 3 from 6-8 pm at Mo's Irish Pub Milwaukee. Learn more + RSVP
Preview: Friday, January 19 at 7:30 pm
Opening: Saturday, January 20 at 8 pm
Pay-What-You-Choose: Monday, January 22 at 7:30 pm (walk-up tickets available starting one hour before the show)
Talkbacks: Thursdays, January 25 and February 1 (following the 7:30 pm performances)
SipStudio: Saturday, January 27 between shows, featuring free drinks and live Irish music
ASL-Interpretation: Friday, February 2 at 7:30 pm
Happy Hour + Live Music: Saturday, February 3 from 6-8 pm at MARN, featuring a live performance and open session led by Milwaukee Irish band áthas
James Tyrone, Jr.
Josie Hogan
Mike Hogan
Phil Hogan
T. Steadman Harder
Scenic Designer
Lighting Designer
Costume Designer
Properties Designer
Sound Designer
Stage Manager
Assistant Stage Manager
Fight Choreographer
Intimacy Director
Dialect Coach
Technical Director and Scenic Builder
Wardrobe
La Shawn Banks*
Kelly Doherty*
A.J. Magoon
James Pickering*
Zach Thomas Woods
Lisa Schlenker***
Noele Stollmack***
Trinae Williams-Henning
Olivia Bastien
Josh Schmidt***
Emily Marie Wilke*
Beck Trumbull
Christopher Elst
KaiLee Evans
Raeleen McMillion
Adam Hastings
Lauren Marie Stoner
*
Appearing through an Agreement between this theatre, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
**
***