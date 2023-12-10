Mr. Showmanship! The Glitter Man! The Pink Tornado himself! Liberace returns in this all-new production of the critically acclaimed audience favorite featuring Milwaukee native and Off-Broadway star Brett Ryback. A one-man extravaganza with a live piano score spanning Chopin to “Chopsticks” and Rachmaninoff to Ragtime, LIBERACE! will have you cheering Cream City’s homegrown icon. ​ Run time: Approximately two hours with one 10-minute intermission

KEY DATES + EVENTS Preview: Friday, November 17 at 7:30 pm Opening: Saturday, November 18 at 8 pm Pay-What-You-Choose: Monday, November 20 at 7:30 pm (walk-up tickets available starting one hour before the show) SipStudio: Saturday, November 25 (Open to attendees of that day's matinee and evening performances) Talkbacks: Thursdays, November 30 and December 7 (following the 7:30 pm performances) ASL-Interpretation: Friday, December 1 at 7:30 pm

MEDIA "LIBERACE! is a loving portrait...[it] touches on telling scenes and songs from the life of the man born Wladziu Valentino Liberace in West Allis." - David Luhrssen, Shepherd Express ​ “[Brett] Ryback comes to the role [of Liberace] with a background so tailor-made, it seems like he was destined to wear the sequined cape.” - Jim Higgins, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ​ "Milwaukee native Brett Ryback — based in Los Angeles as a stage, film and TV actor and as a writer/composer of musicals and plays — returns to his hometown this fall to play Milwaukee’s controversial musical genius Liberace at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre." - MKE Lifestyle Magazine