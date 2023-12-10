LIBERACE!
Written and directed by Artistic Director Brent Hazelton**
Original music by Jack Forbes Wilson
Additional composition by Paul Helm
Created in collaboration with the Liberace Foundation for the Performing and Creative Arts
November 17 - December 10, 2023 | Studio Theatre
Featuring Brett Ryback
Designed and created by Maaz Ahmed, Scott Davis, Jim Guy, Adam Hastings, Josh Schmidt, Noele Stollmack, Amelia Strahan, Alex Tecoma, Dev Wiensch, and Emily Wright
Executive Producers | Robert Balderson, Lacey Sadoff
Producer | Eric Durant and Scott Swickard
Sponsoring Partner | Wisconsin Conservatory of Music
Community Partners | Cactus Club, Diverse & Resilient, Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, and Zao MKE Church
Brett Ryback*
Mr. Showmanship! The Glitter Man! The Pink Tornado himself! Liberace returns in this all-new production of the critically acclaimed audience favorite featuring Milwaukee native and Off-Broadway star Brett Ryback. A one-man extravaganza with a live piano score spanning Chopin to “Chopsticks” and Rachmaninoff to Ragtime, LIBERACE! will have you cheering Cream City’s homegrown icon.
Run time: Approximately two hours with one 10-minute intermission
KEY DATES + EVENTS
Preview: Friday, November 17 at 7:30 pm
Opening: Saturday, November 18 at 8 pm
Pay-What-You-Choose: Monday, November 20 at 7:30 pm (walk-up tickets available starting one hour before the show)
SipStudio: Saturday, November 25 (Open to attendees of that day's matinee and evening performances)
Talkbacks: Thursdays, November 30 and December 7 (following the 7:30 pm performances)
ASL-Interpretation: Friday, December 1 at 7:30 pm
MEDIA
"LIBERACE! is a loving portrait...[it] touches on telling scenes and songs from the life of the man born Wladziu Valentino Liberace in West Allis." - David Luhrssen, Shepherd Express
“[Brett] Ryback comes to the role [of Liberace] with a background so tailor-made, it seems like he was destined to wear the sequined cape.” - Jim Higgins, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
"Milwaukee native Brett Ryback — based in Los Angeles as a stage, film and TV actor and as a writer/composer of musicals and plays — returns to his hometown this fall to play Milwaukee’s controversial musical genius Liberace at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre." - MKE Lifestyle Magazine
Liberace
Arrangements & Additional Compositions
Music Director
Scenic Designer
Lighting Designer
Costume Designer
Properties Designer
Sound Designer
Stage Manager
Assistant Stage Manager
Assistant Lighting Designer
Assistant Costume Designer
Technical Director and Scenic Builder
Brett Ryback*
Paul Helm
Brett Ryback
Scott Davis***
Noele Stollmack***
Alex Tecoma***
Jim Guy
Josh Schmidt***
Emily Wright*
Dev Wiensch
Maaz Ahmed
Amelia Strahan
Adam Hastings
LIBERACE! premiered at Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Stackner Cabaret
(Mark Clements, Artistic Director; Dawn Helsing Wolters, Managing Director) in
Milwaukee, WI on Sunday, November 21, 2010.
*
Appearing through an Agreement between this theatre, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
**
***