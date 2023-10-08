Some Spanish will be used within the show, but the play is written in English.

LAUGHS IN SPANISH is a contemporary family comedy and as such discusses and depicts themes encountered in everyday life in the Unites States, including: single motherhood, divorce, pregnancy, recreational marijuana use, same-sex relationships, and immigration, and the script includes language that some may consider profane used for comic intent. The production will include vibrant colors, recorded music and exuberant dancing with lights moderately changing color and intensity during scenic transitions, as well as some light use of smoke or haze in limited moments in the show. We at MCT feel that the play will be best enjoyed by those aged twelve and up, but we include these content tags so that patrons may make the most informed decision for themselves and their families. Please don’t hesitate to call MCT at 414.276.8842 from 10am-4pm, M-F if you have further questions or would like to know more about this or any of our productions.

LAUGHS IN SPANISH is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals

on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com.