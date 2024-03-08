THE MOUNTAINTOP
by Katori Hall
March 8 - 24, 2024 | Studio Theatre
Directed by Dimonte Henning
Featuring Bryant Bentley and N'Jameh Russell-Camara
Designed and created by Joy Ahn, Alexis Asare, Nathan Crocker, KaiLee Evans, Adam Hastings, Victoria Hudziak, Rasean Davonté Johnson, Malaina Moore, Camille Toshiko Peotter, Ellie Rabinowitz, Lauren Marie Stoner, Emily Marie Wilke, and Austin Winter
Executive Producers | Jackie Herd-Barber and Michael Barber,
Robert and Susan Lueger, Debbie and Jamshed Patel
Producers | Max and Marni Seigle
Associate Producers | Kristy Nielson and William Lorber and
On April 3rd, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy. 2021 Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall’s breakout play is a gripping and inspirational reimagining of the final night of the life of the legendary Civil Rights leader.
KEY DATES + EVENTS
Here2Play: Thursday, February 15, 6-8 pm at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center. RSVP here.
Preview: Friday, March 8 at 7:30 pm
Opening: Saturday, March 9 at 8 pm
Pay-What-You-Choose: Monday, March 11 at 7:30 pm (walk-up tickets available starting one hour before the show)
Talkbacks: Thursdays, March 14 and March 21 (following the 7:30 pm performances)
ASL Interpretation: Friday, March 15 at the 7:30 pm performance
SipStudio: Saturday, March 16 (Open to attendees of that day's matinee and evening performances)
Student Matinee: Wednesday, March 20 at 11 am (email nicole@milwaukeechambertheatre.org for more details)
Legacy Night: Friday, March 22 at 7:30 pm, hosted by CopyWrite Magazine. We invite our Black and African American audience members to join us for this performance of THE MOUNTAINTOP on a night specially dedicated to and celebrating the Black community. Click here to get all the details!
MEDIA
Chamber Theatre’s ‘Mountaintop’ Imagines MLK’s Last Day | Shepherd Express Preview
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Camae
Scenic Designer
Lighting Designer
Costume Designer
Costume Associate
Properties Designer
Sound and Video Designer
Stage Manager
Assistant Stage Manager
Intimacy Director
Co-Intimacy Director
Dialect Coach
Technical Director and Scenic Builder
Wardrobe
Bryant Bentley*
N'Jameh Russell-Camara*
Joy Ahn
Ellie Rabinowitz
Austin Winter
Alexis Asare
Camille Toshiko Peotter
Rasean Davonté Johnson***
Emily Marie Wilke*
Malaina Moore
KaiLee Evans
Victoria Hudziak
Nathan Crocker
Adam Hastings
Lauren Marie Stoner
Appearing through an Agreement between this theatre, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
