On April 3rd, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy. 2021 Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall’s breakout play is a gripping and inspirational reimagining of the final night of the life of the legendary Civil Rights leader.

KEY DATES + EVENTS

Here2Play: Thursday, February 15, 6-8 pm at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center. RSVP here.

Preview: Friday, March 8 at 7:30 pm

Opening: Saturday, March 9 at 8 pm

Pay-What-You-Choose: Monday, March 11 at 7:30 pm (walk-up tickets available starting one hour before the show)

Talkbacks: Thursdays, March 14 and March 21 (following the 7:30 pm performances)

ASL Interpretation: Friday, March 15 at the 7:30 pm performance

SipStudio: Saturday, March 16 (Open to attendees of that day's matinee and evening performances)

Student Matinee: Wednesday, March 20 at 11 am (email nicole@milwaukeechambertheatre.org for more details)

Legacy Night: Friday, March 22 at 7:30 pm, hosted by CopyWrite Magazine. We invite our Black and African American audience members to join us for this performance of THE MOUNTAINTOP on a night specially dedicated to and celebrating the Black community. Click here to get all the details!

MEDIA

