World Premiere!
THE NOT-SO-ACCIDENTAL CONVICTION OF ELEVEN MILWAUKEE "ANARCHISTS"
by Martín Zimmerman
April 26 - May 12, 2024 | Studio Theatre
Directed by Artistic Director Brent Hazelton**
Featuring Elyse Edelman, King Hang, Dimonte Henning, and
Kelsey Elyse Rodriguez
Designed and created by Peter Clare, Christopher Elst, Josh Hart, Adam Hastings, Amy Horst, Dani Kuepper, Michelle Lopez-Rios, Noele Stollmack, Dev Wiensch, and Madelyn Yee
Producer | Heil Family Foundation
Associate Producers | Don Fraker and Maja Jurisic, Barbara Haig and Dan Schley, Rachel Krause, Steve Weber and Kelly Schlicht
Elyse Edelman*
King Hang
Dimonte Henning*
Kelsey Elyse Rodriguez*
Playwright Martín Zimmerman is best known for his work as a writer and producer on the Netflix hit show, Ozark. But, in this must-see world premiere, Zimmerman turns his focus to one of the most complicated and impactful moments in Milwaukee history: the 1917 bomb explosion inside the Oneida Street police station. Join us as four actors valiantly and hilariously strive to disentangle the narratives of this historic event: what actually happened, who’s telling the story, and how do we make it make sense – even when it doesn’t?
Run time: approximately 90 minutes, no intermission
Please note that the production features loud air horn noises
KEY DATES + EVENTS
Here2Play: Wednesday, March 27 from 5:30-7:30 pm at the Cactus Club. Click here to learn more and RSVP.
Preview: Friday, April 26 at 7:30 pm
Opening: Saturday, April 27 at 8 pm
Pay-What-You-Choose: Monday, April 29 at 7:30 pm (walk-up tickets available starting one hour before the show)
Talkbacks: Thursdays, May 2 and May 9 (following the 7:30 pm performances)
SipStudio: Saturday, May 4 (Open to attendees of that day's matinee and evening performances)
ASL-Interpretation: Friday, May 10 at 7:30 pm
MEDIA
Did "Anarchists" bomb Milwaukee police station in 1917? World premiere play hashes it out. Journal Sentinel preview article
MCT’s ‘Anarchists’ Reveals A Milwaukee Past Few Know About. Shepherd Express preview article
Dani Kuepper
Madelyn Yee
Noele Stollmack***
Amy Horst
Peter Clare
Adam Hastings
Josh Hart
Dev Wiensch
Christopher Elst
Michelle Lopez-Rios
Adam Hastings
was originally commissioned by Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Mark Clements, Artistic Director, Chad Bauman, Managing Director
