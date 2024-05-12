Please note that the production features loud air horn noises

Playwright Martín Zimmerman is best known for his work as a writer and producer on the Netflix hit show, Ozark. But, in this must-see world premiere, Zimmerman turns his focus to one of the most complicated and impactful moments in Milwaukee history: the 1917 bomb explosion inside the Oneida Street police station. Join us as four actors valiantly and hilariously strive to disentangle the narratives of this historic event: what actually happened, who’s telling the story, and how do we make it make sense – even when it doesn’t?

KEY DATES + EVENTS

Here2Play: Wednesday, March 27 from 5:30-7:30 pm at the Cactus Club. Click here to learn more and RSVP.

Preview: Friday, April 26 at 7:30 pm

Opening: Saturday, April 27 at 8 pm

Pay-What-You-Choose: Monday, April 29 at 7:30 pm (walk-up tickets available starting one hour before the show)

Talkbacks: Thursdays, May 2 and May 9 (following the 7:30 pm performances)

SipStudio: Saturday, May 4 (Open to attendees of that day's matinee and evening performances)

ASL-Interpretation: Friday, May 10 at 7:30 pm

​

MEDIA

Did "Anarchists" bomb Milwaukee police station in 1917? World premiere play hashes it out. Journal Sentinel preview article

​

MCT’s ‘Anarchists’ Reveals A Milwaukee Past Few Know About. Shepherd Express preview article